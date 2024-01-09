Santa Maria woman convicted of murder requests new attorney at sentencing

Sentencing was continued Tuesday for a Santa Maria woman convicted of murder.

In September 2020, Joseph Martin Govey's body was found at Blacklake Golf Resort in Nipomo.

Detectives believed the 53-year-old was killed and his body dismembered in Santa Maria in December 2018 before the remains were dropped in the lake.

Shortly after the discovery, Kimberly Machleit was arrested on suspicion of Govey's murder.

A Santa Maria jury last November found Machleit guilty of first-degree murder and use of a firearm causing death.

She faces a sentence of 50 years to life in prison and was expected to be sentenced Tuesday but during that hearing, Machleit requested a new attorney.

Her sentencing date was continued to Feb. 7. at 8:30 a.m.

Two other people were also arrested in connection with Govey's murder.

Donald Anderson was charged with being an accessory to the crime. He is currently serving an 11-year sentence at Ironwood State Prison in Blythe.

Benjamin Mersai has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and remains in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail.