A 44-year-old woman died after being stabbed late Friday night, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Police say officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1700 block of Rio Vista just after 10:45 p.m.

At the scene, they found the woman with multiple injuries. She was reportedly taken to Marian Regional Medical Center, where she died.

Police arrested 63-year-old Eduardo De Guzman Torres, who was still at the scene.

Police say their investigation into the incident is ongoing.