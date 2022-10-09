Santa Maria Women's March encourages people to vote in Nov. election

People gathered with brightly-colored signs outside Santa Maria City Hall on Saturday to encourage others to vote in the upcoming General Election.

The 11 a.m. rally was organized by Women's March Santa Maria Valley.

Organizers said they hoped to raise awareness about the issues that will be on the ballot in November, particularly Proposition 1.

"We want to make sure that people vote yes on Prop. 1 so that free, safe abortion care is written into our constitution," said Lata Murti, Women's March organizer.

According to California's Official Voter Information Guide, Proposition 1 would amend the state constitution "to expressly include an individual's fundamental right to reproductive freedom, which includes the fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and the fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives."

Election Day is November 8.

To register to vote or check your voter status and learn more about the propositions on the November ballot, click here.