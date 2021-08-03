Santa Maria YMCA is now fully open

For the first time in a year and a half, the Santa Maria YMCA is fully reopened.

The facilities pool and outdoor weightlifting area have been open since the outdoor services were allowed, but most areas have been closed since March of last year.

Now, indoor facilities are open, and organizers have been following county public health safety guidelines.

"We have mask mandates up front where it just says if you are vaccinated you don't have to wear a mask if you're not vaccinated please wear one and have consideration for yourself and others and people have been really good about honoring that," said CEO, Shannon Seifert.

Since the reopening began in June, the YMCA has had 400 new members sign up.

This comes after the facility has been struggling during the last 18 months of partial reopening.

To sign up, or view their hours, visit this website.