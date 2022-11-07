Santa Maria's annual Lights, Sights, and Holiday Nights decorating contest returns for 26th year

Santa Maria invites community members to help spread holiday cheer by decorating their homes in the spirit of the season for the 26th annual Lights, Sights, and Holiday Nights contest.

Nominations will be accepted beginning Monday, November 14 through Monday, December 5.

To nominate a residence within the city limits, please email three photographs of the illuminated display, the address of the residence, and a contact number for the entry to rpinfo@cityofsantamaria.org.

The final judging will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7. Contest winners will be announced on Friday, December 9. A map of the winners will be posted on the Recreation and Parks Department website and social media accounts.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department, at (805) 925-0951 extension 2260.

Awards will be given to winners in the following categories:

