Santa Maria's Paul Nelson Aquatic Center temporarily closed for two months

The Paul Nelson Aquatic Center in Santa Maria is closed temporarily as of Monday to undergo improvements, officials said.
Posted at 4:38 PM, Apr 03, 2023
The center located at 600 South McClelland Street will be closed for two months.

During the closure, officials said the center's pool chemical operating systems will undergo improvements. They will also upgrade the pump room with modern equipment.

Lap swim sessions for individuals aged 16 and above will be temporarily provided at Allan Hancock College while the pool is shut down.

The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center will remain open during the pool's closure, officials said.

Click here to make lap swim reservations.

