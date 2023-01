Santa Maria's Preisker Park, located at 330 Hidden Pines Way, will be closed to the public for road maintenance beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Jan. 26.

The safety of visitors is a priority in Santa Maria says city officials. Signage indicating the park closure is posted. City officials say they look forward to reopening the park for the community to enjoy after the three-day closure.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at (805) 925-0951 extension 2260.