The Santa Maria Public Library is joining the Santa Maria-Lompoc branch of NAACP for a celebration of Black History Month today.

The event will take place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in Lavagnino Plaza, in front of the public library.

There will be speeches, reflections, dances, poetry, and music that celebrates the rich history of African American culture.

Light refreshments will also be served.

The library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.