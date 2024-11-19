Santa Maria Town Center East parking structure to undergo lengthy repair project

Plans are in the works to repair and keep the Santa Maria Town Center’s East parking structure.

0

The repairs include seal cracks and other fixes to prevent water intrusion, according to city officials.

Earlier this year, the city looked into tearing the structure down and rebuilding but stated in a press release that an “engineering firm engaged by the City believes the structure has a serviceable life if specific mitigation measures are taken now.”

The project is part of Santa Maria’s downtown revitalization and, according to city officials, designed to bring the nearly 50-year-old structure at East Cook and Miller streets “up to its original standards.”

City officials say they are seeking bid quotes from firms that specialize in multi-level parking structures like the three-story, 1,800-space concrete structure at the mall.

The city is hoping to minimize impacts to visitors and businesses by keeping as much of the garage open as possible during the work.

Work is expected to get underway sometime in 2025 and take 18 to 24 months to complete.