Santa Maria's Utilities Department launches Smart Landscape Rebate Program

In the community of Santa Maria, the City's Utilities Department has announced that they have launched its first ever Smart Landscape Rebate Program.

This program offers an incentive for residents and businesses to replace a more water-thirsty landscape for a dryer one that needs less, if any, water.

Those who apply may qualify for up to $1,500 for single-family residential customers and up to $2,500 for multi-family, commercial, and dedicated landscape irrigation meter customers.

The applications could help cover a portion of the cost of design, irrigation equipment, and landscape materials.

With that being said, projects must be pre-approved, and landscapes for new construction are not eligible.

Email the following items to watersmart@cityofsantamaria.org with the Subject: “WaterSMART Landscape Program Application – [ Insert Project Address ]."

According to the program, the applicant has 90 days from the date of approval to complete the upgrades to their landscape.

The department stated that the program is not retroactive, and that all sale receipts and contractor invoices are required for all rebates.

You have until Monday Sept. 30th to apply.

Participation Forms are available for pick up at the following locations:



Santa Maria Regional Landfill – 2065 East Main Street

Santa Maria Public Library – 421 South McClelland Street

Community Development – 110 South Pine Street

For more information, call the City of Santa Maria Water Conservation Specialist at 805-925-0951 ext. 7235 or email watersmart@cityofsantamaria.org.