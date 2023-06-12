Santa Maria's Youth Arts Alive offering free summer classes

Summer vacation is finally here for many students on the Central Coast and organizations are kicking off their summer programs.

Youth Arts Alive is offering a variety of free visual and performing arts classes in Santa Maria including, drums, dance, pottery, and guitar.

KSBY stopped by the Minami Community Center where students were taking drum and drawing lessons.

"They had a positive way to influence their energies, direct their energies. They had peers to talk with. I think they really enjoyed interacting with each other as well," Andrea Huffman, a Youth Arts Alive art teacher said.

Youth Arts Alive has been providing free summer classes since 2017.

Those interested can check out the full list of classes on their website at youthartsalive.org.

Or you may email info@youthartsalive.org.