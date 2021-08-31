Santa Maria's youth center plans hikes for teens across Central Coast

Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is inviting teenagers to join this fall's Teen Trails program.

The hikes are hosted by the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center.

The hiking series is open to teenagers in grades 7-12 who want to experience the outdoors this fall. The hikes include free travel and snacks.

Three hikes are planned across September, October and November.

Sept. 18 at Poly Canyon Design Village in San Luis Obispo

Oct. 16 at Gaviota Wind Caves, north of Goleta

Nov. 13 at Johnson Ranch Open Space in San Luis Obispo

The hikes take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday mornings.

Teens who participate will need a parent or guardian to sign a transportation waiver on the morning of each trip.

Because space is limited, pre-registration is required. Online registrations are available by clicking this link and searching "Teen Trails."