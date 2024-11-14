Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians donates $135k to three local organizations

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has announced that its annual Chumash Charity Golf Classic raised $135,000 this year, with proceeds split among several community-centered organizations.

The tribe’s annual tournament was held Sept. 24-26 at the River Course in Solvang.

Organizers say $75,000 of the proceeds was donated to People Helping People, which reportedly serves adults and children in the Santa Ynez Valley by addressing emergency and basic needs.

Hillside House was one of the beneficiaries of Chumash Enterprises, earning a $30,000 donation. The local non-profit offers residential services for people with a variety of intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to organizers.

The second beneficiary of the fundraiser was the Cabrillo High School Aquarium in Lompoc, which the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians says promotes cross-curricular, hands-on education and strives to emphasize its message of global marine awareness.

“It’s our great honor to provide needed funds for these three worthy organizations and their ongoing projects through another successful Chumash Charity Golf Classic,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, in a press release.

Since its inaugural event in 2005, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ annual golf tournament has raised more than $2 million for local charities and nonprofits, according to officials.

The tribe has reportedly donated more than $30 million to hundreds of groups, organizations, and schools in the community and across the nation.