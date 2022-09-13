Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians to host annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians is set to host the 25th annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow in Oct, organizers announced Tuesday.

The two-day gathering is open to the public and will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 1 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the corner of Meadowvale Road and Highway 246 in Santa Ynez.

The start of the powwow each day will begin with a gourd dance at noon and a grand entry at 1 p.m., according to the press release.

The gathering draws hundreds of tribal nations members from all over North America to participate in dancing and drumming competitions. More than $50,000 in total prize money will be offered.

There will also be informational booths, Native American arts and crafts, and food booths.

The intertribal powwow will be the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians' largest cultural event of the year. It will also be the first time the tribe has hosted this annual event in Santa Ynez since the 1990s.

“We are excited to bring the Chumash Intertribal Powwow back to Santa Ynez,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “It’s always a special time when tribes are able to come together to celebrate heritage, and it’s a great opportunity to share our culture and traditions with the general public.”

Admission for the event is $5 and parking is free.

