Santa Ynez man found guilty of multiple child sex crimes

A Santa Ynez man was convicted last week of dozens of child sex crimes.

A jury found Gregory Scott Ray, 57, guilty of charges that include lewd and lascivious acts on a child, sodomy of a person under 14, oral copulation of a person under 18, and attempted sexual penetration of a person under 18.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, Ray's crimes took place between 2007 and 2018 and involved eight victims.

Ray reportedly met some of his victims through his sons, who attended local schools. He also coached Little League baseball and was actively involved in the high school volleyball team. Prosecutors say he also used his employment as a yearbook distributor to give him further access to teenage boys and met some boys as young as 13 on dating apps like Grindr and Adam4Adam.

After one of the victims confided in a friend, Ray's misconduct was reported to a high school principal who in turn contacted police.

Ray is scheduled to be sentenced on July 24. He faces a maximum sentence of 39 years followed by 125 years to life, according to the DA's Office.