Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital welcomes new member to the Board of Directors

Posted at 5:28 PM, Oct 24, 2022
Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation has elected a new member, Jonathan Grunzweig, to serve on the Board of Directors Finance & Investment Committee for 2022.

Grunzweig has been a resident of the Santa Ynez Valley since 2005 and has previously served as the Chief Investment Officer of DigitalBridge.

He received a Bachelor of Arts from Cornell University and a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School.

Under the leadership of the Board, Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to provide financial support to enhance Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital and provide the best care possible.

Since 1978, the Foundation has provided more than $36 million to the hospital to support critical capital projects, programs, and services.

