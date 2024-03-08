Sassy Pet of the Week Suki needs a family to give her a chance

Every Friday we feature an available pet from Woods Humane Society, today it is 1.5 year old cat Suki!

She is very curious, loves to play with toys and is very treat motivated. Like many cats she wants just the right amount of TLC, on her terms.

She has been waiting for a home to see her sweet side for six months. She would be best as the only pet in the home and if she sounds perfect for you, she will be available at 11 am today at the Woods Humane Society cattery in Atascadero.

Click here for more information about Suki!