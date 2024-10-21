Watch Now
Saturday evening SpaceX launch successful, first stage booster lands safely

A SpaceX launch that was slated to take off on Saturday at 10:13 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base was successful, according to the company.

The launch sent 20 micro-satellites into Earth's low orbit, reportedly expanding internet access across the globe.

SpaceX says Saturday's launch was the seventh time the company used the Falcon 9 rocket's first stage booster in a mission.

The booster successfully landed back on the Central Coast base several minutes after takeoff.

