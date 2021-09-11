Watch
Saturday stops added to Bookmobile route

Santa Maria Public Library
The next weekend pop-up will be Oct. 2 at Acquistapace Park from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Posted at 4:34 PM, Sep 11, 2021
The City of Santa Maria Public Library is now adding more Bookmobile Pop-up Stops to their normal route.

Starting on Saturday, the Bookmobile will provide intermittent weekend services at more locations around the city.

The normal route includes multiple stops Tuesday through Friday each week.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, the Bookmobile held its first weekend Pop-Up stop in Oakley Park from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. According to the library, these stops provide patrons an opportunity to check out materials, place holds, and apply for a Library card.

The bookmobile Librarian may also conduct programs such Makerspace activities, story times, or crafts.

The Santa Maria Public Library encourages community members to follow them on social media for updates on programming, resources, and services.

For the full schedule of Bookmobile stops, visit the City's website.

