Save the Date: Santa Maria Fairpark releases 2023 schedule

Although the 2022 Santa Barbara County Fair has just wrapped up, the Santa Maria Fairpark announced the dates for their two largest annual events in 2023: The Strawberry Festival and the Santa Barbara County Fair.

The Strawberry Festival is scheduled for April 28-30, 2023, and the Santa Barbara County Fair is scheduled for July 12-16, 2023.

This year was the first time the Santa Barbara County Fair took place since 2019.

People came to support the Gold Coast Toyota Dealers Junior Livestock Auction, attend local performances, checked out the trackless train, and visited the petting zoo.

The fair featured a new Locals’ Market, which focused on small businesses in our community and included bath bombs, handmade cards, hot sauce, and home décor.

The fair also offered free youth admission on Friday.

“I am grateful for our experienced maintenance staff who never shy away from a challenge, the event staff who come back year after year to create a safe environment, and the time, talents, and treasures shared by our volunteers and sponsors,” said Caitlin Miller, CEO of Santa Maria Fairpark.

The Fairpark team is looking forward to expanding this area and welcoming more local business owners to display their items next year.