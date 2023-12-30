SB Co. DA charges two people with DUI in separate Christmas Day crashes

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office announced charges against two men who were allegedly driving under the influence and crashed on Christmas Day.

One of the crashes turned deadly on Christmas night in Santa Maria. According to the district attorney's office, 27-year-old Bladamir Agustin-Chavez was driving along Highway 166 in Santa Maria at 1:40 a.m. when he crossed over the double yellow lines into the path of another vehicle.

As a result of this head-on crash Gregorio Dominguez, 65, of Guadalupe died at the scene.

Chavez is facing several charges including DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter. He was arraigned on Dec. 27 and remains in custody with bail set at $250,000. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 3.

The other crash happened along Highway 101 in Santa Barbara near Bath street at 11 p.m.

According to the district attorney's office 38-year-old Teodulo Nava Clemente was involved in a head-on crash injuring several people.

Clemente is facing several charges including DUI causing great bodily injury and driving with a suspended license for a prior DUI conviction.

An arraignment date for Clemente has not been set.