SB CO declares May as Wildfire Community Preparedness Month

Santa Barbara County has declared May as Wildfire Community Preparedness Month, according to a Santa Barbara County Fire press release.

County fire officials say the threat of wildfires is becoming increasingly prevalent and dangerous, and poses a greater risk to people and property than ever before.

The county fire department says it is working closely with Operation Area partners to respond and reduce the risk of wildland fires.

In honor of Wildfire Community Preparedness Month, county officials are encouraging everyone to participate in fire prevention and preparedness activities.

County fire officials are asking the community to take these steps:

1. Create and maintain a defensible space of at least 100 ft around homes and other structures

2. Develop and practice a family evacuation plan, including a designated meeting place and multiple escape routes

3. Assemble an emergency supply kit with essential items such as water, non-perishable food, medication, important documents, and clothes

4. Sign up for emergency alerts at Readysbc.org

5. Learn more about local community resources and support for wildfire preparedness