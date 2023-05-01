SB Co. Dept. Behavioral Wellness celebrates May Mental Health Month

Santa Barbara County will be joining other counties, and the nation, in lighting up buildings in lime green as one of many events occurring throughout May in honor of Mental Health Month, according to a Santa Barbara County Dept. of Behavioral Wellness press release.

County officials say "Light Up Green" aims to show community members that nobody is alone in facing mental health challenges.

Some of the many community partners joining the Department of Behavioral Wellness in lighting up green include:



Santa Barbara County Administration Buildings (countywide)

Santa Barbara Courthouse

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office

Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management and many more

In addition to countywide buildings lighting up green, a variety of events will be taking place in the community throughout the month of May, including:

May 2 - Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Hearing proclaiming May as Mental Health Month

May 6 - Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital will be offering a free Mental Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More info here.

The Santa Barbara Response Network is offering no-cost pieces of training for the community on Psychological First Aid

May 3 (English) in Isla Vista. More info and registration here.

May 11 (Espanol) in Guadalupe. More info and registration here.

The Mental Wellness Center is offering a number of events free to the community which can be found here.

The Department of Behavioral Wellness says some other ways to recognize May as Mental Health Month include:

Consider downloading a 2023 May is Mental Health Month Poster that encourages people to take a quick mental health screening and hang it around your workplace

Wear lime green as it is the official color for mental health

Share personal stories of wellness or self-care tips with others

The county wants to remind everyone that they are not alone. Help is always available and there is someone to speak to today. 988 is a national crisis line that can be reached by phone or text.

The Behavioral Wellness toll-free Crisis Response and Services Access Line can be reached 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at (888) 868-1649 for assistance in receiving services. To learn more about the County of Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness, please visit countyofsb.org.