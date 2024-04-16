SB Co. deputies successfully resuscitate inmate after apparent overdose

Custody deputies resuscitated an inmate at the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail after an apparent overdose Monday night.

The Sheriff's office said a deputy found an unresponsive inmate in their cell just after 7:40 p.m.

The deputy called for medical assistance and administered CPR and five founds of Naloxone before an ambulance arrived.

According to the press release, the inmate regained a pulse but was still unconscious when he went to the hospital. He later woke up at the hospital and is expected to recover.

The Sheriff's office is reminding the public of the dangers of opioids and opioid overdose, and that free Narcan is available at each of the Sheriff's substations.