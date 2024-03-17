SB Co. drivers to encounter one-way reversing traffic control

Caltrans crews are set to continue emergency repairs along Highway 154 following a series of winter storms, according to a Caltrans press release.

Caltrans workers will be repairing nearby slopes and drainage facilities.

Drivers should expect to encounter one-way reversing traffic control in the following locations over the next few weeks:



Camp Tequepis Road to Saint Francis Ranch

Stagecoach Road to West Camino Cielo

West Camino Cielo to Painted Cave Road

Painted Cave Road to Windy Gap

San Antonio Creek Road to Primavera Road

Traffic control will be in place Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon.

The $7.4 million emergency project is expected to be completed this summer.