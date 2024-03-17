Watch Now
SB Co. drivers to encounter one-way reversing traffic control

Posted at 2:09 PM, Mar 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-17 17:09:49-04

Caltrans crews are set to continue emergency repairs along Highway 154 following a series of winter storms, according to a Caltrans press release.

Caltrans workers will be repairing nearby slopes and drainage facilities.

Drivers should expect to encounter one-way reversing traffic control in the following locations over the next few weeks:

  • Camp Tequepis Road to Saint Francis Ranch
  • Stagecoach Road to West Camino Cielo
  • West Camino Cielo to Painted Cave Road
  • Painted Cave Road to Windy Gap
  • San Antonio Creek Road to Primavera Road

Traffic control will be in place Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon.
The $7.4 million emergency project is expected to be completed this summer.

