SB Co. drivers to encounter one-way reversing traffic control

Caltrans crews are set to continue emergency repairs along Highway 154 following a series of winter storms, according to a Caltrans press release.
Caltrans workers will be repairing nearby slopes and drainage facilities.
Drivers should expect to encounter one-way reversing traffic control in the following locations over the next few weeks:
- Camp Tequepis Road to Saint Francis Ranch
- Stagecoach Road to West Camino Cielo
- West Camino Cielo to Painted Cave Road
- Painted Cave Road to Windy Gap
- San Antonio Creek Road to Primavera Road
Traffic control will be in place Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon.
The $7.4 million emergency project is expected to be completed this summer.