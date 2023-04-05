SB Co. EMS ambulance contract update

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has made a decision in regard to ambulance response services.

On Tuesday, the county board of supervisors voted to not extend the current ambulance contract and directed staff to explore a non-exclusive multi-provider permit model, according to a press release.

Officials say the board’s decision was based on their desire to improve the already existing EMS system through reinvestment in the community by providing more ambulances for 911 response, dedicated inter-facility transport ambulances, community paramedicine, and community and financial oversight at no additional cost to the community.

With the new system, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department plans to seamlessly provide services to an already existing EMS program.

County fire department officials say they look forward to partnering with AMR to provide exceptional service to our communities.

The new system will take effect in March of 2024.