SB Co. Fire hosts events for Cal Fire’s Wildfire Prevention Week

Wildfire Preparedness Week kicked off May 1 and CAL FIRE and partnering agencies are hosting statewide events throughout this week to raise on wildfire prevention, according to a press release.

An event was held Tuesday in Santa Ynez at the Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit and a highlight of the event was the partnership between Santa Barbara County Fire and CAL FIRE.

Many agencies and public officials spoke at this event to explain how state, federal, and local public safety organizations are preparing for the 2023 fire season.

"The partnerships are what bring us together. It is about neighbors helping neighbors. It is about agency helping agency," said the director of CAL FIRE, Joe Tyler.

Officials spoke about the importance of fuel reduction and vegetation management projects and the ways the public can prepare for wildfire now through "home hardening and defensible space."

Despite the wet winter, the wildfire crisis is not over, an official with the U.S. Forest Service Fire Aviation Management said at Tuesday's event. Officials acknowledged that the rain and snow California has received will create fire dangers for the fire season but agencies across the state are working hard to take action now.

Officials say by preparing well in advance as a community and individually, we can increase our own safety, the community's safety, and the survivability of our homes.

"As we recognize May 1st through the 7th, this Wildfire Preparedness Week, it's an important reminder for all Californians that we are prepared before the emergencies happen," said Ryan Smith, CAL OES law enforcement branch assistant chief.

Some tips offered at this event were to stay vigilant, sign up for county fire alerts, make a personal/family emergency plan, learn at least two ways out of your neighborhood so that you have alternate routes in case of an emergency, and always have a "go" bag ready to go in the event you have to evacuate immediately and don't forget to take your pets.