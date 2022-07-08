SB Co.'s new helicopter will have medevac capabilities thanks to donation

Santa Barbara County Fire Department has added a new helicopter to its air fleet. A $90,000 donation will ensure the chopper can offer emergency medical care for those being airlifted.

The new Firehawk helicopter joined the fire department's air fleet recently, and on Friday, Santa Barbara County-based nonprofit One805 presented the department a check that will outfit the helicopter with medevac abilities.

The helicopter will also be used to fight fires and aid in search and rescue situations.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department The 964 Firehawk helicopter was put into action within hours of the check presentation, dropping water on the Park Fire that broke out Friday afternoon.

One805 CEO Eric Phillips presented the check to County Fire Chief Mark A. Hartwig at the Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit in Santa Ynez.

The funds were raised over the course of the year and were set aside for the Firehawk.

One805 was founded in the aftermath of the 2018 Thomas Fire and Debris Flow. The nonprofit raises funds for first responders across the county, including fire departments, police departments and the sheriff's office.