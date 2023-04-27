SB Co. Sheriff's Office expands free Narcan distribution to all stations

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has expanded its free Narcan distribution program to all SB Co. Sheriff's stations.

This program aims to distribute Narcan to members of the public and increase awareness about the opioid crisis and the importance of Narcan in saving lives.

Members of the public can come to the lobby of any Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Station during business hours, obtain information about a short instructional video, and receive Narcan.

This program is free, and members of the public are not required to provide personal information to participate.

Since this program began less than a month ago, the Sheriff’s Office has distributed over 140 life-saving doses of Narcan to community members.

Sheriff officials say the Narcan Distribution Program is an important step toward reducing the number of overdose deaths in the country, and they encourage community members to take advantage of this program.