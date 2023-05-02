SB Co. Sheriff's Office: Missing at-risk man

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office along with California Highway Patrol are seeking the public's help in locating a missing at-risk man.

The Sheriff's Office says 89-year-old Robert Pace was last seen in Montecito on May 1. Pace is described as white, 5'10", with blue eyes, and weighs 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue stripes, navy blue pants, and brown shoes.

Police officials are asking the public to call 911 if they see Pace.

The California Highway Patrol has also put out a silver alert on behalf of the Sheriff's Office. Police say Pace drives a 2017 gray Toyota Tacoma. The license plate is 11866E2.