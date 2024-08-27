SB County Air Pollution Control District to host electric off-road equipment demonstration event

Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (ACPD) will be hosting a free electric, off-road equipment demonstration today, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is co-hosted with Allan Hancock College and various agencies and coalitions from along the Central Coast:



Central Coast Clean Cities Coalition (C5)

Central Coast Community Energy (3CE)

Monarch Tractor

Orbital Electric Systems

Berchtold Equipment

Central California Power

The event will be on the college campus, at the South Campus Emergency Vehicle Operations Course (1300 South College Drive, Santa Maria).

Attendees will be able to experience a variety of electric equipment, like Monarch Tractor's MK-V tractor or Central California Power's forklift, which are eligible to receive funding under the APCD’s Clean Air Grants for Off-Road Equipment program.

Representatives from 3CE will be answering any questions about rebates for replacement projects with all-electric agricultural equipment under the AG Electrification Program.

ACPD staff will also be on-site to provide applications and share additional information about funding opportunities through programs like the 2024 Clean Air Grant and the Landscape Equipment Electrification Fund (LEEF).

For more information, please visit Santa Barbara County APCD's website.