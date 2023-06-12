SB County Foodbank offering free healthy summer lunches for kids

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is offering free healthy lunches for kids this summer.

The "Picnic in the Park" program will operate on weekdays in 12 locations all over Santa Barbara County.

Lunches are served on a first-come, first-served basis as part of the USDA's summer food service program.

All children under the age of 18, regardless of immigration and economic status are welcome to participate.

KSBY stopped by one of the locations on Monday, June 12 where kids got a turkey sandwich, milk, and an apple for lunch.

Picnic in the Park officials says the foodbank provided 100 meals to children at Minami Park.

Foodbank officials say they expect to serve lunch to nearly 900 children every day this summer.

The lists of locations and operating hours can be found on their website, foodbanksbc.org.