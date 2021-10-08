Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

SB County Probation Department receives grant to supervise DUI Offenders

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
Santa Barbara County.JPG
Posted at 3:15 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 18:15:17-04

Santa Barbara County Probation Department receives a $176,912 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to supervise DUI Offenders.

The grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety was received through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

It is in an endeavor to decrease DUI related injuries and fatalities.

The one year grant will be used from Oct .1, 2021 until Sept. 30, 2022 to monitor DUI probationers by acquiring supervision in the form of occurring testing for alcohol consumption and DUI Treatment Court Reviews.

Deputy Probation Officers assist each offender by recognizing their needs and creating an effective treatment plan.

Santa Barbara County Probation received the same grant last year for $160,585.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hispanic Heritage Month promo 2

Hispanic Heritage Month