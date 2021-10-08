SB County Probation Department receives grant to supervise DUI Offenders

Santa Barbara County Probation Department receives a $176,912 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to supervise DUI Offenders.

The grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety was received through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

It is in an endeavor to decrease DUI related injuries and fatalities.

The one year grant will be used from Oct .1, 2021 until Sept. 30, 2022 to monitor DUI probationers by acquiring supervision in the form of occurring testing for alcohol consumption and DUI Treatment Court Reviews.

Deputy Probation Officers assist each offender by recognizing their needs and creating an effective treatment plan.

Santa Barbara County Probation received the same grant last year for $160,585.

