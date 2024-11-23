Hwy 101 north of Goleta closed indefinitely after crash knocks down utility pole

UPDATE (2 p.m.) — Just north of Goleta, Highway 101 is closed in both directions due to downed power lines, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Starting at Winchester Canyon Road, all northbound lanes have been closed off; southbound lanes beginning at El Capitan State Beach Road have reportedly been closed as well.

Officials are advising travelers to avoid driving through the area on Saturday and to take SR-154 as an alternate route.

The latest road closure updates can be found on CHP's Traffic Incident Information webapge.

(1:03 p.m. )— A crash on Highway 101 just north of Las Varas Canyon in Santa Barbara County has prompted the closure of both southbound lanes and one northbound lane.

Santa Barbara County Fire responded to reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash just before 11:30 a.m.

Officials say the driver of a pickup truck collided with a utility pole, causing it to collapse and covering all lanes with Verizon communication lines.

The female driver was reportedly transported by ambulance to the emergency room with minor injuries.

As of 12:13 p.m., SBCF says all southbound lanes of the highway were closed, with one northbound lane open.

According to CHP, authorities currently have northbound drivers exiting at Winchester Canyon Road, and southbound traffic will turn around at El Capitan State Beach Road once Caltrans arrives at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.