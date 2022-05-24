Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

SB HWY 101 reopened near Avila Beach after multi-vehicle crash

CRASH.jpg
KSBY
crash
CRASH.jpg
IMG-2703.jpg
Posted at 11:41 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 02:51:21-04

Southbound Highway 101 near Avila Beach was closed after a multi-vehicle crash Monday night.

Police responded to the crash around 10:22 p.m. at the San Luis Bay Dr.

Officials say that two vehicles were involved, including one that rolled over.

According to CHP, the driver of a Toyota Corolla was arrested for DUI.

A driver and passenger of a Honda Civic were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Both lanes of traffic have now been opened on Highway 101 and both cars have been removed from the highway.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png