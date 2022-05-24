SB HWY 101 reopened near Avila Beach after multi-vehicle crash

Southbound Highway 101 near Avila Beach was closed after a multi-vehicle crash Monday night.

Police responded to the crash around 10:22 p.m. at the San Luis Bay Dr.

Officials say that two vehicles were involved, including one that rolled over.

According to CHP, the driver of a Toyota Corolla was arrested for DUI.

A driver and passenger of a Honda Civic were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Both lanes of traffic have now been opened on Highway 101 and both cars have been removed from the highway.

