SB County Sheriff's Office investigating shots heard in Vandenberg Village

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating shots heard Wednesday morning.

It happened at approximately 12:22 a.m. on the 400 block of Polaris Ave. in the Lompoc area of Vandenberg Village.

Officials say deputies were dispatched for a reported disturbance.

Deputies discovered that the victim was parked in front of his house when he went outside to confront multiple suspects and got into a physical altercation with one of them.

During the fight, the victim heard multiple gunshots in his close proximity and retreated from the fight to call for help.

The suspects were unable to be located.

This investigation is underway. Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Office Lompoc Substation at (805)737-7737.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.