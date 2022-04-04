SBA adds daily flights to Chicago, Sacramento starting June

Central Coast fliers can look ahead to more flight options out of Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) this summer, as several major airlines add flights and increase capacity into and out of the airport.

Beginning June 3, United Airlines is bringing back direct flights to Chicago-O'Hare (ORD) six days per week. The red-eye flights, SBA's first, will take off at 11:45 p.m. each night except for Saturday.

On June 5, Southwest is adding daily flights to Sacramento (SMF). The flights leave at 10 a.m. each day.

Several of Santa Barbara's current routes are increasing their capacity for summer trips. American Airlines' flights to Dallas (DFW) and Phoenix (PHX) and United Airlines' Los Angeles (LAX) and San Francisco (SFO) flights will all offer more seats through the summer.

Airport officials say the new flights and increased capacity will likely make SBA busier than ever.

Travelers are still required to wear masks while inside the airport and on board the plane.

More information about the flights offered is available online.