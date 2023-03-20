SBA announces SLO entrepreneurs as 2023 CA Small Business Persons of the Year

San Luis Obispo entrepreneurs Jared Malapit, Erik Wright, and Karl Vaillancourt, owners of Precision Construction Services, are California’s 2023 Small Business Persons of the Year.

The U.S. Small Business Administration made the announcement in a press release on Monday.

Precision Construction Services is an award-winning commercial construction firm headquartered in San Luis Obispo and serving clients throughout California and the Western United States. The Small Business Persons of the Year Award, the Small Business Administration’s highest honor, recognizes both success in business and contributions to the local community.

A Native American-owned company, Precision was founded in 2013 by Malapit, Wright, and Vaillancourt, three friends and rock-climbing partners who shared a certain frustration with the construction industry, which can be slow to change and adopt new ideas. They left successful careers in construction to form Precision, a progressive company dedicated to advancing the industry and particularly, the culture of construction.

Malapit, Wright, and Vaillancourt will be recognized on Sunday, April 30, and Monday, May 1 during the SBA’s National Small Business Week awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. At the event, one of the winners from the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico will be announced as the 2023 National Small Business Person of the Year.

For additional information about all of 2023’s Small Business Persons of the Year, please visit sba.gov.