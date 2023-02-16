SBA opening Disaster Loan Outreach Center in San Luis Obispo

The Small Business Administration (SBA) is opening a Disaster Loan Outreach Center this Saturday, Feb. 18 in San Luis Obispo.

The center is geared toward businesses and individuals who were affected by the severe winter storms that occurred between Dec. 27, 2022, and Jan. 31, 2023.

"SBA customer service representatives will be on hand at the following center to answer questions about SBA's disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each individual complete their electronic loan application," said Tanya N. Garfield, Director of the SBA's Disaster Field Operations Center-West, in a press release issued Thursday.

The center will be located at the San Luis Obispo Library at 995 Palm Street. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

No appointment is necessary.

According to the SBA, businesses and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged property, equipment, inventory, and other business assets. The SBA can also lend additional funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the cost of improvements to protect against the same type of disaster damage in the future.

SBA disaster loans up to $200,000 are also available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged real estate, and up to $40,000 is available to homeowners and renters for lost personal property.

An SBA Disaster Assistance Center also remains open at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is located at 800 South College Dr. in parking lot 7 of building O-300.

More information about disaster assistance from the SBA is available at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov or by calling (800) 659-2955.

The deadline to apply for property damage is March 16, 2023. The deadline to apply for economic injury is Oct. 16, 2023.