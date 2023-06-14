SBCAS asking the community to consider fostering or adopting a kitten

It is kitten season and that means shelters are in need of the community's help. Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) is asking the public to consider fostering or adopting a kitten in need.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services told KSBY that are currently 200 kittens in foster care at this time.

Last month, SBCAS says it experienced an influx of pregnant cats and kittens.

"We have close to 200 kittens in foster right now. We had around 150 mamas and litters of kittens brought in in the month of May alone," Jesslyn Tilley, a veterinarian technician for Santa Barbara County Animal Services told KSBY. "That is the largest I've seen so far. We definitely have had quite a boom this year compared to last year."

