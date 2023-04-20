SBCAS urges public to help as shelter faces "unprecedented" influx of animals

The Santa Barbara County Animal Service is asking community members to help as officials said the shelter is "critically full".

SBCAS said they have seen a 58% increase in animals coming through the shelters since Jan., 2023.

There are currently 165 animals under the department's care, 23 of which were brought to them this past weekend.

Animal services officials said the influx of animals is unprecedented and it is making it more impossible to do everything to help each pet that needs them.

The shelter is urging the public to help create more space in the shelter by fostering or adopting a pet.

SBCAS will provide everything needed to foster a pet.

Officials said those who cannot foster or adopt can still make difference by volunteering at the shelter. Even one to two hours a week can make a big impact.

