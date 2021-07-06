SBPD arrests suspect reportedly brandishing a broken bottle at community members

Santa Barbara police arrested a man who they say threatened several people, including officers, with a broken glass bottle.

Police say officers responded to the area of State St. and Cabrillo Blvd. at around 7:30 a.m. on Monday after receiving a report that a person who had been reported missing and was possibly suffering from paranoia was asking community members for a gun. He also reportedly had out-of-county misdemeanor warrants for his arrest.

When officers arrived and approached the suspect, police say he reached into a nearby garbage can, removed a large glass bottle, broke it, and brandished it toward the officers "in a menacing fashion."

Officers reportedly told him to drop the bottle but he ran off, brandishing the bottle at other people on a nearby bike path. Police say he also approached a parked car and threatened the driver, striking the closed window of the vehicle with the bottle several times.

According to the police department, when officers eventually caught up with the suspect, one of the officers deployed a less-lethal beanbag projectile, striking the suspect and he surrendered and was taken into custody.

Police say the suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who was a victim to call the Santa Barbara Police Department at (805) 897-2347.