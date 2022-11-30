Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Scammers taking advantage of Medicare open enrollment season

Scammers are calling/texting older adults and posing as government officials
Biden Medicare Chief
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2018 file photo, the U.S. Medicare Handbook is photographed in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Biden Medicare Chief
Posted at 2:52 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 17:52:26-05

The deadline to apply for Medicare is December 7 and scammers are out in full force.

The older population is a popular target for scams.

CNBC reports that last year, older adults lost $121 million to imposters posing as government employees.

During enrollment season, fraudsters try to con their targets by offering fake giveaways, medical supplies or inventing bogus charges to ship a “new” Medicare card.

Telecom security expert Chris Drake says people need to be vigilant, defensive and never give out personal information to callers.

“Medicare never phones you," Drake said. "Social Security never phones you. The IRS never phones you. If you get this call, it’s a scam. And you just have to start understanding, sadly, that the world is full of people trying to prey on the unsuspecting.”

Drake encourages victims to report scams to their local police department’s non-emergency line or the Federal Trade Commission website.

You can learn more about Medicare HERE.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png