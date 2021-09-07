Scarecrow Festival set to return to Cambria, San Simeon for 13th year

Central Coast locals may start to spot scarecrows popping up again this October.

The Cambria Scarecrow Festival is coming back for its 13th year.

For the entire month of October, hundreds of handmade scarecrows will be on display throughout the communities of Cambria and San Simeon.

Organizers say this year's highlights include "Pirates of Cambria," a display with dozens of pirates, a sinking ship, sea monsters, and treasure chests; "Storybook Tales" with characters from Snow White, The Wizard of Oz, The Old Woman in a Shoe, and Star Wars; a "Day of the Dead" display; and "Noah's Ark."

The event is free and open to the public.

Organizers say that many of the scarecrows will be grouped into large display areas that allow for social distancing to minimize crowding on the town's sidewalks.

On October 30, "A Salute to Scarecrows" will be held at the Cambria Nursery.

The event will include food, wine, beer, and cider tastings from local restaurants, wineries, and breweries, plus live music and a costume contest.

Tickets are $40 and all proceeds help fund the annual Cambria Scarecrow Festival. Click here to purchase tickets.