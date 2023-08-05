Scarecrow making workshop held in Cambria in preparation for Scarecrow festival

It may seem a ways away, but some community members in Cambria are getting ready for this year's Scarecrow Festival.

During the month of October, the town of Cambria is filled with hundreds of creative scarecrows on display for locals and vistors to enjoy. Lining the streets and filling empty lots, the scarecrows are created by community members and local business owners.

On Saturday, a 'make it in a day' workshop was held for anyone who wanted to learn and get a head start on creating their scarecrow.

Fifteen scarecrows were made during the event to celebrate the 15th year of the Scarecrow Festival.

All materials were provided for scarecrow creators, and they were also encouraged to bring any fun additions they may want such as hats, sun glasses, fancy buttons, clothes, or outﬁts, which will add your special touch to your scarecrow.

The scarecrows made on Saturday will go on display during the festival this October.

These scarecrows will be featured with other random scarecrows as well as themed displays such as a Star Wars theme and a Wednesday theme.