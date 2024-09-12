Scavenger hunts, festivals and more going on this weekend on the Central Coast

Here's a look at some of the events taking place across the Central Coast this weekend, from Friday, September 13 to Sunday, September 15.

If you are planning an event and want it to be featured, fill out this form!

Multi-Day Events

Whale Rock Music and Arts Festival

September 14th and 15th, Castoro Cellars, Paso Robles

Music, art, yoga, food and more will fill the grounds of Castoro Cellars Saturday and Sunday for the 11th annual Whale Rock Music and Arts Festival! Grounds open at noon and performances will last through 10 p.m. both days and tickets start at $140 for adults.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival

September 14th 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and September 15th 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dive into the wonderful world of sea glass at the Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival this weekend at the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge and Events Venue. Workshops, merchandise, food, lectures, contests and more will be offered on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

The Mary Jane McCord Planned Parenthood Annual Book Sale

September 12th through 22nd, Earl Warren Showgrounds Exhibition Hall, Santa Barbara

The 50th annual Many Jane McCord Planned Parenthood Book Sale is kicking off Thursday, September 12th and will last through Sunday, September 22nd. Each day the Earl Warrne Showgrounds exhibit hall will fill with thousands of books up for sale. Proceeds go to six healthcare centers across the Central Coast. Admission is free for all but opening night.

Full details can be found here!

Friday, September 13th

SLO Climate Coalition September Social

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Meadow Park

Get involved with the SLO Climate Coalition during their September Social! Friday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Meadow Park in San Luis Obispo will fill with live music, food and drinks plus a bounce house and information about the initiatives they will be taking on this year.

Full details can be found here!

Saturday, September 14th

Downtown Brew Fest

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Casa de la Guerra, Santa Barbara

Enjoy an afternoon of brews and views Saturday at the Downtown Santa Barbara Brew Fest! From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Casa de la Guerra will fill with a wide selection of local brews, ciders and wines plus food, live music and more! Tickets start at $49 a person.

Full details can be found here!

Journey of Hope Festival

Noon to 4 p.m. Avila Beach Golf Resort

Embark on a "Journey of Hope" Saturday at Avila Beach Golf Resort! From Noon to 4 p.m. live music, yoga, speaker presentations and more will fill the lawn all in support of Transitions-Mental Health Association.

Full details can be found here!

SLO4Home Summer Soiree

4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Edna Valley

Welcome new families to the Central Coast at the SLO4Home Summer Soiree Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.! This celebration and fundraiser centers around the refugee families recently settled on the Central Coast as part of the SLO4Home organization. An exact address will be provided after registration.

Full details and a registration link can be found here!

Olde Towne Nipomo Craft Fair/Open House

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Olde Town Nipomo

Discover the hidden gems of Olde Towne Nipomo Saturday at their 2024 craft fair, open house and scavenger hunt. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. visit participating businesses, get your map stamped and get a chance to win great prizes!

Full details can be found here!

Sunday, September 15th

Paso Robles Hispanic Heritage Festival

2 p.m. to 9 p.m, Downtown City Park Paso Robles

Sunday, September 15th kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month and you can celebrate at the Paso Robles Hispanic Heritage Festival from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Paso Robles Downtown City Park. Mariachi music, folklorco dance performances, food, local vendors and live music will fill the park for this free event!

Full details can be found here!

Grover Beach Dune Run

Race begins at 9 a.m. Beach Plaza, Grover Beach

The City of GroverBeach is excited to host the 35th Annual Dune Run & Walk on Sunday, Sept. 15! Prepare yourself for a memorable and scenic 5K run or walk along the beautiful Grover Beach boardwalk and dunes. Race day registration opens at 8:15 a.m and is $36.

Full details can be found here!

To share your event with us, fill out the form listed at the top of this page!

Forecast

Cool and cloudy morning conditions will give way to sunshine each day of the weekend. By Sunday temps will cool down ahead of an early week system.

Here is a look at your full forecast from Meteorologist Vivian Rennie.