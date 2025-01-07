SCE could shut off power to thousands in Santa Barbara County due to fire risk

Southern California Edison (SCE) is considering shutting off power for 4,182 customers in Santa Barbara County due to heightened wildfire risk.

Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) are already in place for more than 4,600 SCE customers in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

In Santa Barbara County, the potentially affected areas (highlighted orange in the map below) include areas along Highway 154 southeast of Cachuma Lake, neighborhoods near the intersection of Cathedral Oaks Rd. and N. Patterson Ave., the Eastside of Santa Barbara, and a large portion of Montecito.

Southern California Edison SCE is considering Public Safety Power Shutoffs for the areas highlighted in orange starting Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.

SCE says the power shutoffs could begin as early as 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, continuing until 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

The utility company has established a Community Resource Center for those impacted by the potential shutoffs at the Residence Inn, located at 6350 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

Power shutoffs are also being considered in Kern, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Orange counties.

Public Safety Power Shutoffs are intended to prevent wildfires from sparking during periods of hot, dry and windy weather. Currently, most of Los Angeles and Ventura counties are under a Red Flag Warning and the National Weather Service has said that widespread, damaging winds are expected through Wednesday with gusts of 50-80 mph.

To view outages in SCE's coverage area, click here.

There are currently no PSPS outages planned in PG&E's coverage area.

