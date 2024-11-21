Scheduled cultural burn to close Johnson Ranch Open Space Friday

A scheduled cultural burn will temporarily close the Johnson Ranch Open Space in San Luis Obispo on Friday, according to the City of San Luis Obispo.

The proposed five-acre burn will be led by Indigenous fire practitioners and aims to revitalize plants, reduce wildfire risk, enhance habitat, and broadly maintain native ecosystems.

The City Parks and Recreation Director has authorized specific members of the yak titʸu titʸu yak tiłhini Northern Chumash Tribe to stay overnight on the property in support of the cultural burn.

City representatives say the cultural burn is an interagency operation hosted by yak titʸu titʸu yak tiłhini Northern Chumash Tribe with support from CAL FIRE, the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, and SLO City Fire.

Smoke will reportedly be present in nearby communities on the day of the prescribed burn.

Officials say children, the elderly, and those that have a respiratory condition are the most susceptible to the health impacts of smoke and should use caution if they smell smoke.

Depending on the meteorological conditions, the cultural burn could be moved or postponed. Community members can check status information regarding the City's Open Space Trails by visiting the City's webpage.