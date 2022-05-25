Scholarship foundation to hold awards ceremony

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara will present its 2022 awards ceremony for southern Santa Barbara County Wednesday, May 25 at the Courthouse Sunken Garden.

The ceremony is from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Scholarship Foundation is partnering with the Santa Barbara Foundation for the annual event.

The foundation will recognize recipients from throughout the area.

Over 500 attendees are expected to be at the ceremony, including students, parents, educators, and community leaders.

It will be the foundation’s first awards ceremony for southern Santa Barbara County since 2019.

This year the Scholarship Foundation will award college and vocational scholarships totaling in excess of $7.7 million to 2,139 students throughout the county.

Featured speakers will include Scholarship Foundation Board Chair Matt Rowe and Santa Barbara Foundation Board Chair Steve Hicks.

The Santa Barbara Foundation has contributed almost $800,000 in scholarship funds this year, and is one of the Scholarship Foundation’s largest partners.

The Courthouse Sunken Garden is located at 1100 Anacapa Street in Santa Barbara. For more information, call 805-284-4218.