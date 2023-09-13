Scholastic gifts Harry Potter books to local Title 1 schools on book's 25th anniversary

Students at Lillian Larsen Elementary School and four other Title 1 schools on the Central Coast are receiving a "magical" gift.

This donation from Scholastic is part of the "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign, celebrating 25 years since Scholastic released "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" in the United States.

It may not have been a Hogwarts letter, but with a 'swish and a flick', students at Lillian Larsen were gifted the first installment of the Harry Potter book series on Tuesday.

"My favorite character is Harry Potter cause he's the main character. And I like how long the books are. I just don't like the movies I like the books more cause they have more details," said 5th grader Liana Ketcham.

Superintendent Karen Grandoli herself has read the entire series multiple times. She says she is thrilled to see a new generation of readers embracing the series -- and getting yet another book to add to their home libraries.

"This is something unexpected. And so the kids are really excited and kind of becoming part of the tradition of Harry Potter and, you know, just bringing in the next generation of Harry Potter fans. I hope," said Grandoli.

From now through Sept. 22 the books will be distributed to our three other Title 1 partner schools; Oceano Elementary, Arellanes Elementary and Bonita Elementary.

As a bonus, Scholastic is donating a box set of the complete Harry Potter series, a total of seven books, to each school library.

Harry Potter is the bestselling book series of all time with 600 million Harry Potter books sold worldwide and 230 million of those books sold in the United States alone.